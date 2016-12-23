2CA Vinnies Christmas Appeal

2CA and Vinnies are teaming up again this Christmas to help the less fortunate in our community.

Each year 2CA and Vinnies help spread the joy of the season right across Canberra and Queanbeyan. Once again we need your help.

Simply place an unwrapped toy under our tree at 52 Hoskins Street Mitchell during business hours and Vinnies will make sure that those in need in our community have a memorable Christmas.

Help make a difference this Christmas and help those who need a helping hand with the 2CA Vinnies Giving Tree. We have included a few suggestions of items to place under the Giving Tree:

ADULTS

Shopping vouchers

Movie vouchers

Books

Toiletries

Scarf/hats

Soap packs

Perfume/cologne

DVD's

CHILDREN 10-17 YRS

Movie vouchers

Jewellery

Electronic games

Bags

Hair care items

iTunes card

Lego

Shopping vouchers

Portable music players

Sports equipment

Beach towels

CHILDREN 3-9 YRS

Colouring books/pencils

Educational toys

Board games

Dress up costumes

Lego and blocks

Picture books

Puzzles

Sporting equipment

NEWBORNS 0-2 YRS

Booties

Books

Clothes (onesies, socks, bibs, pyjamas, beanies)

Nappies

Towels/blankets

Toys (rattles, blocks, bath toys)