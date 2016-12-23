2CA Vinnies Christmas Appeal

2CA and Vinnies are teaming up again this Christmas to help the less fortunate in our community.
Each year 2CA and Vinnies help spread the joy of the season right across Canberra and Queanbeyan. Once again we need your help.
Simply place an unwrapped toy under our tree at 52 Hoskins Street Mitchell during business hours and Vinnies will make sure that those in need in our community have a memorable Christmas.
Help make a difference this Christmas and help those who need a helping hand with the 2CA Vinnies Giving Tree. We have included a few suggestions of items to place under the Giving Tree:
ADULTS
Shopping vouchers
Movie vouchers
Books
Toiletries
Scarf/hats
Soap packs
Perfume/cologne
DVD's
CHILDREN 10-17 YRS
Movie vouchers
Jewellery
Electronic games
Bags
Hair care items
iTunes card
Lego
Shopping vouchers
Portable music players
Sports equipment
Beach towels
CHILDREN 3-9 YRS
Colouring books/pencils
Educational toys
Board games
Dress up costumes
Lego and blocks
Picture books
Puzzles
Sporting equipment
NEWBORNS 0-2 YRS
Booties
Books
Clothes (onesies, socks, bibs, pyjamas, beanies)
Nappies
Towels/blankets
Toys (rattles, blocks, bath toys)
