Home News What's Hot at 2CA The 2CA Game returns!

The 2CA Game returns!

The easiest game on Canberra radio is back, the 2CA Game.

You can start the New Year a winner with the 2CA Game. It's the game where everyone wins!

Simply pick the 2, the C or the A to reveal your instant prize.

You could win anything from movie passes, accommodation in Sydney, $50 vouchers to use at Hansel & Gretel or River Road Nursery, tickets to see John Paul Young or the Cowboys and Angels tribute show or you could start the New Year with a nice win from a $10 Scratchie from Penney's Paper Shop.

Listen throughout the day to 2CA between 6am-6pm and you could become an instant winner with the 2CA Game.

If you're a non-profit club, group or organisation seeking some publicity, add your event to the 2CA Events Calendar

Add Your Event

Local Headlines