The 2CA Game returns!

The easiest game on Canberra radio is back, the 2CA Game.

You can start the New Year a winner with the 2CA Game. It's the game where everyone wins!

Simply pick the 2, the C or the A to reveal your instant prize.

You could win anything from movie passes, accommodation in Sydney, $50 vouchers to use at Hansel & Gretel or River Road Nursery, tickets to see John Paul Young or the Cowboys and Angels tribute show or you could start the New Year with a nice win from a $10 Scratchie from Penney's Paper Shop.

Listen throughout the day to 2CA between 6am-6pm and you could become an instant winner with the 2CA Game.