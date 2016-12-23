Convoy Supporter Truck

Here's how you can get your business logo or your name on the Convoy For Cancer Families supporter truck.

The Convoy Supporter Truck is ready to hit the streets of Canberra and Queanbeyan and you can show your support by having your name or your business logo on it, be seen by thousands of people and support the ACT Eden Monaro Cancer Support Group.

This is how you can help those who are financially struggling as a result of a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

From as little as $20, you can have your name plastered on the truck, you can pay tribute to a friend or family member who has passed, or you can have your business logo and web address advertised for the next 12 months. Click here to find out more and support the ACT Eden Monaro Cancer Support Group and the 2017 Convoy For Cancer Families which will hit the streets of Canberra Queanbeyan on Sunday April 2, 2017.