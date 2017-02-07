2CA Presents Bonnie Tyler

The Welsh Queen Of Rock returns to Canberra to perform her greatest hits.

Bonnie Tyler performs at Canberra Theatre on May 31, 2017 with her special guest Rick Price.

The voice is unmistakable. Bonnie Tyler’s string of massive hits including “It’s A Heartache”, “Holding Out For A Hero”, “Bitterblue” and of course the worldwide number 1 “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” have etched that inimitable voice on the psyche of a generation. In fact, across 16 studio albums, 2 live albums, 4 EP’s, 83 singles and a large number of compilation albums, Bonnie Tyler has created a body of work that has won hearts and minds the world over. Her hits can still be heard on radio, in TV advertising campaigns and on film soundtracks to this day.

Book now through Canberra Theatre. Presented by Forever Classic 2CA.