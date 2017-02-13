2CA Presents JPY & The All Star Band

2CA Presents JPY & the All Star Band at Canberra Theatre Centre February 18.

JOHN PAUL YOUNG & THE ALLSTAR BAND: THE VANDA & YOUNG SONGBOOK is a concert celebrating this incredible song-writing duo’s creations—the songs that gave Australia it’s unique soundtrack during the 60’s 70’s and the 80’s and still to this day.

John Paul Young & The Allstar Band will travel you through the decades of mega hits and John’s own behind the scenes stories about the songs and their making, at a time when music was king.

“…the songs, the stories… we laughed and we cried – Just Brilliant!”

Molly Meldrum