Lee Kernaghan - A Money Can't Buy Experience

Lee Kernaghan is bringing his 25th Anniversary tour to Canberra and 2CA has the ultimate prize pack to welcome him to town.

Each day, tune in to Frank Vincent's Classic Breakfast to win a double pass to Lee Kernaghan's 25th Anniversary tour concert at The Royal Theatre on 5th May.

There's a double pass to be won each day from Tuesday 18th April Friday 28th April.

Then, on Friday 28th April, all winners will go back into the draw to win the Ultimate Lee Kernaghan experience.

Double pass upgraded to VIP Backstage Pass, where you will meet the legend himself.

You'll get another double pass to bring 2 of your friends along.

You'll also win a signed 25th Anniversary Lee Kernaghan Guitar.

It's a money can't buy experience ... exclusive to Forever Classic 2CA.

Tickets available for purchase at Ticketek