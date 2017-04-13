Heritage Festival - 18 April to 7 May

The Canberra & Region Heritage Festival is back, with literally hundreds of events, activities and attractions for the whole family.

In 2017, the Heritage Festival brings our community organisations and attractions together to reflect on the 50th Anniversary of the 1967 Referendum that saw Australia's Indigenous people recognized as Australian citizens.

Tune in to Uncle Frank each morning for a rundown of the day's Heritage Festival attractions.

