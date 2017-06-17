Money Bags

Shhh! Don't tell anyone, but 2CA has bags of cash to giveaway.

This June you could win the loot in the bag with 2CA's Money Bags!

Simply pick the bag which contains the cash and you will instantly win what's inside. The best part is you won't need to tell the Tax Man!

If you happen to pick the wrong bag, you could still be a massive winner with a $5 Pac Man instant scratchie from Penney's Paper Shop, Number One for Lotto in 2016. You'll find Penney's opposite Coles in Gungahlin Village.

We reveal what's in the bag this June with Money Bags on Forever Classic 2CA.