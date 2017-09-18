2CA Presents the 70's Hit Makers

Forever Classic 2CA is proud to present the music from three of Britain’s highly-successful pop groups of the seventies touring Australia together in November 2017 for the first time.

These artists include RICHARD GOWER former lead singer of RACEY, whose hits included Baby It’s You, Lay Your Love On Me, Some Girls, Boy Oh Boy, Runaround Sue and Such A Night. THE RUBETTES featuring original member ALAN WILLIAMS. THE RUBETTES had a worldwide no.1 hit with their hugely famous pop classic Sugar Baby Love, followed by a quick succession of hits including Tonight, Juke Box Jive, I Can Do It and Baby I Know to name a few. Rounding out this impressive line up are Original 70s group PAPER LACE feat Phil Wright, who launched themselves on the entertainment scene and started recording singles until 1974, along with two albums that achieved up to 30,000,000 + U.K record sales. Some of these hits include Billy Don’t Be A Hero, The Night Chicago Died, The Blackeyed Boys, Hitchin’ A Ride 74 and So What If I Am. With a catalogue of hits, this show is sure to be a night of classic and memorable hits from this decade.

Thursday 9th November 2017 - Canberra Southern Cross Club - BUY TICKETS