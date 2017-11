Big Kahuna's Bowling Bucks

The Big Kahuna is in the bowling alley and ready to knock down pins for you. Can you claim the cash?

Every hour (Mon-Fri 6am to 6pm), the Big Kahuna hts the bowling alley. Guess how many pins he'll knock over to instantly win $100.

Now Playing on your radio - 6th to 17th November - only on Forever Classic 2CA.

Put us in your speed dial - Contest Line - 6241 1053