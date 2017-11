Reindeer Rodeo - Coming Soon!

Santa is rounding up his reindeer ready for Christmas, but before he delivers the presents, it's time to have a little rodeo fun on your radio.

Play Reindeer Rodeo from Monday 4th December until Friday 15th December for the chance to win Christmas cash every hour!

Simply guess which reindeer Santa will ride in the rodeo and you'll win $100 instantly, deposited straight to your bank account in time for Christmas.

“Now Dasher, now Dancer, now Prancer, and Vixen, On Comet, on Cupid, on Donner and Blitzem! And Rudolph surely won't be able to keep his nose out of proceedings.